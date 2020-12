Jammu: District Industries Centre Jammu (DIC) is imparting online Knitting Training w.e.f. 7th December 2020 to the candidates / beneficiaries Scheme through the Knitting Instructors.

All interested candidates (beneficiaries) are hereby requested to approach the concerned Knitting Instructors, Sunita Kachroo (9086609116), Arshad Bano (9055629201) and Sapna Devi (9906004485) during office hours.