Dir Horticulture inspects dev works at Fruit plant Nursery Raipur

Jammu: Director Horticulture Jammu, Ram Savak , today visited Govt Fruit plant Nursery Raipur and took stock of the ongoing developmental activities there.

The Director impressed upon the officers to work in a mission mode and achieve the assigned targets in a time bound manner. He instructed the field staff to work with zeal and dedication so that the quality planting material is made available to the farmers in near future.

While interacting with farmers present there, he advised them to avail maximum benefits of the departmental developmental schemes and also informed about the emerging role of Farmers Producer Organization in near future for the prosperity of the farming community.

Deputy Director Horticulture Central Jammu, Shafiqa Khalid, Deputy Director Planning, Ankita Sharma, District Horticulture Officer, Vijay Rana, DLSMS, Sandeep Sharma and other officers accompanied the Director during the tour.