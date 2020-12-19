Director Horticulture Jammu inspects progress on Center of Excellence

Jammu: Director Horticulture Jammu, Ram Savak today visited Center of Excellence (CoE), Udheywala, Talab Tillo to review the progress of ongoing works and status of the physical achievements made thereof.

During the visit at site, the Director interacted with the representative of the executing agency and asked for early completion of the project.

The representative of the firm briefed the Director Horticulture and his team in detail about the constructed infrastructure and the plantation done till date. He also gave a briefing about the future functioning of the center of Excellence.

Director gave clear instructions to the representative of the executing agency and the Principal Invigilator Dr. Vikas Tandon to gear up the work. He also emphasized not to compromise on the quality of work and stressed that all the work should be as per the Technical bids.

During the visit, the Director was accompanied by Deputy Director Horticulture Central Smt. Shafiqa Khalid, Deputy Director Planning Mrs. Ankita Sharma and other officers of the Department.