Srinagar: Director SKIMS, Prof. A. G Ahangar today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The Lt Governor held a detailed discussion with the Director SKIMS and enquired about functioning of the Institution and healthcare facilities being provided to the patients. He also sought update regarding management of Covid-19 at SKIMS.

On the occasion, Director SKIMS briefed the Lt Governor about the healthcare facilities and available infrastructure including necessary life saving equipment, besides measures undertaken to combat Covid-19 at SKIMS.

The Lt Governor advised the Director to take all necessary steps to ensure better patient care at the institution.

He hoped that the SKIMS would be instrumental in providing best health care to the people and asked for putting in additional efforts to create patient friendly atmosphere and said every patient visiting the hospital should be given best possible medical treatment.