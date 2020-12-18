District Administration Budgam chalks out preparedness for COVID-19 Vaccine rollout

Budgam: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza today convened a meeting of the District Task Force Committee to discuss and chalk out the plan ahead of the expected COVID-19 vaccination rollout in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC said that the meeting is part of advance preparedness about the various aspects of the COVID-19 Vaccine roll out and explained the modalities for the collection, storage, distribution and inoculation of the vaccine.

While briefing the DDC about the preparedness, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Budgam, Dr Tajamul Hussain also Chairman of the Task Force Committee, said that about 219 session locations where vaccination shall be carried out have been identified across the district.

He informed that in addition for safe storage of the COVID-19 vaccine, 36 cold chains equipped with all facilities will be available for storage and added that the vaccination will be administered as per the already notified category wise list.

Dr Tajamul also said that about 5, 15176 population in the district will be administered vaccines under various phases excluding children below the age of 16 and pregnant women.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr Nasir Ahmad said that the District Administration is ready to envisage all possible support and logistics to the Health Department in ensuring smooth execution of the vaccination process.

He said for 36 identified cold chain locations where vaccines are to be stored arrangements for round the clock power supply will be proactively ensured. He said for this sufficient quantities of Gensets will be installed to avoid any power disruption.

The ADC further added that in order to overcome scarcity of the required man power, each vaccination center apart from the concerned medical team will be provided, 2 local members from the teaching staff besides services of concerned Asha and Aganwadi ward workers will also be utilized for identification process.

Among others, the meeting was attended by District Programme Officer, CEO Budgam, ACD Budgam, DySP Hqr, DyCMO, District Immunization Officer, District Information Officer, Tehsildar Budgam and other concerned.