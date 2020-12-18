District Webinar “Overview of Distance Learning Platforms”

With the support of the Regional Center for New Information Technologies, a webinar “Review of Distance Learning Platforms” was held for school teachers in the regions of the Republic of Karelia. The event was hosted by Tatyana Kirillova, the leading programmer of the Scientific and Educational Resources Department of the RCNIT PetrSU.

As part of the webinar, the listeners got acquainted with software tools for organizing video conferencing Zoom, Skype, Google Meet, ProfiConf, Yandex.Telemost, distance learning systems Online Test Pad, Eduardo, Google Classroom and platforms of open courses Yandex.Textbook, YaKlass, Foxford, Metashkola.

The seminar was attended by heads, deputy heads of educational institutions, teachers, methodologists of schools in Kondopozhsky, Olonetsky, Prionezhsky, Pryazhinsky, Suoyarvsky, Medvezhyegorsky, Sortavalsky districts and the city of Petrozavodsk.

During the meeting, a video was made, she will go to schools that, for technical reasons, could not join the webinar.

The webinar was organized by the interdistrict resource center in Petrozavodsk (director-Tatiana Semyonovna Ternovskaya) as part of the implementation of the flagship university development program.