Div Com reviews progress on Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, Jambu Zoo

Jammu: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma today reviewed the progress on restoration of Mubarak Mandi heritage complex and Jambu Zoo here at a meeting with concerned officer.

The meeting was attended by Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Heritage complex, Deepika K Sharma besides Engineers of executing agencies and Wildlife Officers and other concerned.

The Executive Director apprised the Div Com about the works taken up for preservation and conservation of prestigious Mubarak Mandi Complex. She informed that work on various sections is in progress. She also informed about the works completed so far.

The Divisional Commissioner asked Executive Director and other concerned officers to expedite the pace of work on various components of the project for the timely completion of the prestigious project.

While reviewing progress on Jambu Zoo, the concerned officers of Wild Life apprised the Div Com about the present status of work on various components of the project. It was informed that the leopard enclosure, Tiger Enclosure, roads and cafeteria are nearing completion while tenders have been floated for various allied works.

The Div Com asked the concerned officers to expedite the progress for timely completion of the project.