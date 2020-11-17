Divyasree NSL Infrastructure and SR University collaborate to create industry-ready Civil Engineers

Hyderabad: SR University, better known as the number 1 in the country for Innovation, today announced its collaboration with Infrastructure leader Divyasree NSL Infrastructure, with the intent to create 600 industry ready civil engineers in the next 5 years.

This collaboration is part of SR University’s strategy to partner with Industry to provide an industry-relevant curriculum and exposure which in turn will make their students industry-ready professionals. Earlier this year SRU partnered with MICROSOFT, GRAMENER, and CYIENT.

“Augmented reality, 3D scanning and printing, Building Information Modelling (BIM), autonomous equipment, and advanced building materials knowledge to create innovative and sustainable solutions to protect the environment, improve productivity, enhance quality, and safety are imperative today. To bring these innovative technologies to the classroom, SR University has joined hands with DIVYASREE NSL Infrastructure” said Dr G R C Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, SR University.

“We have collaborated with SR University to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical knowledge of the students. We will be guiding and mentoring SRU in the field of Civil Engineering. Updating/upgrading / implementing / Training and nurturing in the latest technologies/methodologies in the field of Construction and Infrastructure, keeping abreast with the Latest Environment and Eco-Friendly Developments to BUILD SAFE & STRONG INDIA.” Shared C.N. Rao, CFO of Divyasree NSL Infrastructure.

“The Infrastructure industry is steadily growing owing to the surge in need and demand due to rapid urbanisation, yet skilled professionals are scarce. SR University through the implementation of innovative industry-oriented curriculum, top-notch faculty, and academic partners like Divyasree NSL Infrastructure is committed to delivering cutting edge content to make students as the most sought after industry-ready-civil engineers” expressed Sreedevi Devireddy, Governing board member of SR University & CEO, SRiX.

According to an industry survey every year close to 1.5 million engineers graduate, the construction industry is expected to employ a whopping 80 million workers by 2020. The nation needs approximately 4 million civil engineers in the next ten years to fulfil the booming potential of the real estate space and planned infrastructure.

What is also alarming is the decline of 6.27 percent in employment. The lack of qualified professionals for the development of infrastructure and real estate stems from the discrepancy between what engineering educational institutes are teaching students and the work they are expected to perform with ease once they graduate.

About Divyasree NSL Infrastructure: DivyaSree NSL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd., a Joint Venture Company equally promoted and owned by Bangalore based DivyaSree Group and Hyderabad based NSL Group. Developing state of the Art IT/ITES SEZ in the Heart of HighTech City / Cyberabad area of Hyderabad. Already developed 6 Top Class IT/ITES Towers, leased out to World Class MNC Clients viz., Wells Fargo, Accenture, IBM, SalesForce, FactSet, CapGemini, MindTree, S&PGlobal, Invesco etc., accommodating around 40K employees.