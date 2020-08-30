DM monitors implementation of restrictions in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Due to the continuous surge in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district from the last few days, District Administration Ganderbal today imposed restrictions for one week with effect from 29th August, 2020 till 5th of September 2020.

The district administration has however announced relaxations for medical emergencies and other essential services only during the said period.

Following the imposition of restrictions, the District Magistrate, Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal visited various areas of the district to monitor the implementation of lockdown as ordered.

During the visit the DM gave a slew of directions for adherence to all relevant guidelines and directed for strict compliance of restrictions as ordered.

Meanwhile, several shops were sealed after they were found violating orders besides an amount of Rs. 9,300 were also collected as fine from various pedestrians who were without masks.

While inspecting medical shops, the DM exhorted for keeping sanitizers available at medical stores and directed that no person shall be allowed to enter into the store without masks. Similarly, petrol pump owners were also asked to keep sanitizers available at every dispenser besides petrol/diesel shall not be sold to such persons without mask.

The DM asked the police authorities to allow only emergency vehicles after proper verification and impose fine amounting to Rs. 500 each from all such persons who are without masks.

The DM urged people not to step out of their homes unless absolutely necessary and ensure putting on face masks and practice social distancing whenever they come out.

The DM during the visit was accompanied by ADM Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba, Tehsildar Ganderbal and other concerned accompanied the DM.