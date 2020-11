Bandipora: The Disaster Management Authority today issued a Medium Danger Avalanche Warning for the higher reaches of Kupwara and Bandipora districts.

As per the statement issued here it has informed that the Low Danger Avalanche Warning continues to exist for the higher reaches of Baramulla and Ganderbal districts.

The people living in these avalanche prone areas have been advised to take precautionary measures and not to venture out in the avalanche prone areas.