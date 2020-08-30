Doda Administration braces for sending asymptomatic Covid patients to home quarantine

Doda: District Administration Doda is bracing for sending asymptomatic Covid patients to home quarantine as per the decision taken by the Jammu and Kashmir Government.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner, Dr Sagar D Doifode today chaired a meeting of the concerned Officers/Officials of Health and Revenue department and discussed the modalities.

The DDC listed in detail the important measures to be taken for the home isolation patients.

He said a team of 50 Guardian officers will be constituted at block level to provide the facility of pulse oximeter to every Covid patient, put up red flags and information poster at the entry of the patient’s house, awareness of surrounding public and family members, besides testing of Covid patients.

The DDC also directed the District Epidemiologist to frame comprehensive SOPs with regard to the home isolation. The Tehsildars were asked to take in writing form home isolated patients that they would follow all the SOPs strictly.

Terming it a highly crucial exercise, the DDC said that only medical team is empowered to take final call whether the Covid patient is eligible for home isolation or not subject to the fulfillment of some necessary guidelines which includes to have the facility of separate bedroom, bathroom etc.

Besides, he informed that pregnant women with third trimester, persons with co-morbidities and those above 60 years of age etc shall be put in administrative quarantine.

The DDC also said that violation of home isolation protocol by any Covid patient will invite strict legal action under Disaster Management Act rules and regulations.

The DDC directed the BMOs to regularly monitor the home isolation of Covid patients, which includes health card monitoring. He further asked to ensure that the necessary documentation is done by the Guardian officers before a person is put under home isolation.

Capacity building of the Guardian officers and seeking cooperation of the concerned Sarpanch was also stressed upon for the effective home isolation exercise.

Regarding Assar Naka, the DDC directed the concerned to conduct the random sampling as per daily routine, besides reinforce the post with more men and machinery.

The meeting was attended by BMOs, District Epidemiologist the Tehsildars and other concerned officials.