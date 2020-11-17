DPEO Kupwara issues Notification for 5th phase of DDC, vacant seats of Sarpanches, Panches

Kupwara: District Panchayat Election Officer Kupwara, Anshul Garg today issued notification for fifth phase of District Development Council (DDC), Panchayat by-elections for 2 constituencies viz. Drugmulla and Mawer Qalamabad of the district.

He also issued public notices for vacant seats of 2 Sarpanch and 105 Panch seats falling in these constituencies.

As per the notification, the last date for submission of nomination forms is November 23, while scrutiny of nomination papers shall be held on November 24. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26 and elections for the fifth phase are scheduled to be held on December 10 with polling time from 7am to 2pm.

The counting for the Sarpanch and Panch seats shall be held on the same day i.e. December 10. The date of counting of votes for DDCs is December 22.

As per data issued by District Election Officer Kupwara, 140 polling stations have been established including 56 in Drugmulla and 84 in Mawer Qalamabad. As many as 426 Presiding and Polling officers have been appointed for these constituencies.