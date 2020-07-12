Dr. Harsh Vardhan Visits Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre & Hospital at Chhattarpur

New Delhi: Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, visited the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) at Chhattarpur, New Delhi here today and reviewed the status of COVID-19 management at the Centre. A 10,200-bedded “Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre” has been developed at Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) in Chhatarpur, Delhi as part of coordinated efforts of the Centre and Delhi Government to bolster the containment measures.

During his visit and detailed review of the facility, Dr. Harsh Vardhan visited the kitchen area of RSSB followed by an inspection of Stores. The healthcare facility follows naturopathy and protocols of Ayurveda for boosting immunity of the in-patients at the Centre. They are given Ayurvedic Kadha in the morning followed by meals as advised by dieticians and the day ends with milk with turmeric. After donning the PPE, the Health Minister interacted with nearly 12 patients and inquired about their health and wellbeing, in addition to the facilities and healthcare that they receive at the centre. He also inquired about the sanitation and hygiene maintenance including the upkeep of the toilets. The patients expressed satisfaction at the care they are receiving. Dr Harsh Vardhan also visited the Nursing Stations and lauded the selfless work and dedicated services being provided by the doctors, nursing staff and all others, including the sanitation workers, who are engaged in operation of this Centre.

Dr Harsh Vardhan also interacted with the 30 COVID volunteers who have themselves recovered from the infection and are now offering their services at the Centre. Calling them “COVID Warriors”, he thanked them for their contribution and dedication. He also thanked all those who have donated to the setting up and everyday operation of the centre. A unique feature of the Centre is that it has been supported by donations from the community and donors, in kind, donation and support through beds, oxygen cylinders etc.

In a briefing to the Union Health Minister about the facility, he was informed that out of 10200 beds which are ready at SPCCC, right now 2000 are in use. There are 88 enclosures each with 100-116 beds capacity with two enclosures supervised by 1 Nursing Station. As on date, SPCCC is ready with 20 Enclosures and 10 Nursing Stations. 10% of the beds comprise the Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) with oxygen support. As on date, 123 patients are admitted out of which 5 patients with co-morbidities have been shifted to hospitals for tertiary care.

At the healthcare facility, in-house psychological counselling and psychiatry services are being provided by NIMHANS trained counsellors. Meditation and Yoga sessions for the patients are conducted and Telemedicine support is being provided by Referral Hospital, ITBP. In-house Medical Specialists all from ITBP are available for DCHC: 1 Doctor, 2 Staff Nurses and 3 Paramedics for each enclosure in one shift. The Medical Team is sent for quarantine after 8 days and new staff comes to replace them. Also, 10 percent of medical personnel are kept as contingency reserve.

Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed satisfaction at the level of preparedness of the COVID Centre. He said, “Under the continued guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister, we have ramped up the public healthcare infrastructure across the country to combat COVID-19”. He commended the coordinated efforts of the Delhi district authorities and ITBP personnel which resulted in building this facility in a record ten days. Appreciating the selfless work of the doctors of ITBP and BSF, he said, “It is remarkable to see that the Centre is ready to deal with the COVID-19 patients with medical facilities which include ten Dedicated Basic Care Life Support Ambulances, X-Ray, Oxygen Cylinders, Bi PHASIC Defibrillator complete, Pulse Oxymeters, Suction Machines and BI PAP machine along with other medical equipment.”

While briefing media after his visitation, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “India’s Clinical Protocol has focused on early detection through widespread testing, surveillance, prompt triaging and clinical management of cases. This has resulted in one of the lowest Case Fatality Rate of 2.66%. Our success can be seen in the Recovery Rate which is almost 63% with more than 5.3 lakh patients recovered.” He added that as we proceed further into Unlock2.0, it is critical to ensure that all of us rely on the “Social Vaccine” – “Do Gaj ki Doori” and each one of us must follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

In this visit to SPCCC, Dr. Harsh Vardhan was accompanied by Dr. B M Mishra, DM (South Delhi), Sh. Anand Swaroop, IG (ITBP), Dr. Prashant Mishra, Commandant Base Camp. District authorities, other personnel from ITBP and BSF and representatives from Radha Soami Satsang Beas were also present during the visit.