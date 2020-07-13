Dr Jitendra Singh reviews COVID 19 status in Kashmir

Srinagar: Union Minister of State, PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh on Sunday directed the administration to take all necessary measures and precautions to curb the spike and spread of Covid-19 in Kashmir division.

The Union MoS said this while chairing a meeting here today convened to review, monitor and evaluate the situation evolved due to spike in Covid-19 cases in Kashmir division.

Dr. Jitendra Singh asked the authorities to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown guidelines for the safety of people. He also directed the officials to advise people to follow all the precautions and guidelines laid by the Centre to successfully fight the Corona virus. He stressed for devising an effective strategy to overcome the spread of disease.

While appreciating the efforts made by the administration and health professionals regarding Covid-19 management, Dr. Jitendra Singh advised the Health professionals to put in their best efforts in this time of crisis with added zeal and dedication.

He asked the Divisional administration to prepare some fresh guidelines in consultation with health professionals so that same are publicized for the safety of people to avoid further spread of disease.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also interacted with Deputy Commissioners of Baramulla, Anantnag, Shopian and Kulgam through video conferencing and sought their suggestions and opinion with regard to Covid-19 containment.

Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Atal Duloo apprised the Minister about the present situation and the measures undertaken for containment and management of Covid-19 pandemic.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole; Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; Director SKIMS, Prof. A. G. Ahangar; OSD Health and Medical Education, Dr Owais Ahmad; Vice Chairman SDA, Vikas Kundal; Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Samir Mattoo; Principal GMC Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid and other officers were present in the meeting.