DSEJ reviews progress of career counseling in Udhampur

Jammu: Director School Education Jammu, Anuradha Gupta today chaired an online meeting to review the progress of career counselling in Udhampur District.

The meeting was attended by Chief education officer Udhampur, Romesh Sharma, Head counselling cell DSEJ, members of counselling cell and all career mentors of district Udhampur.

The meeting was informed about the measures taken by career mentors in far flung areas of the district. It was informed that about 90% onboard presence of the students was recorded till module-I. The faculty counselors extended gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the program.

The Director expressed satisfaction over the progress and extended congratulations to team Udhampur for exceptional work especially in tough terrains of the district and in the corona times. She assured all the officials that directorate through counselling cell DSEJ will extend every possible help for successful implementation of the program.