DSEJ trains over 1500 students in various Art forms through online workshop

Jammu: Standing true to the age old adage, ‘ every crisis comes with an opportunity’ the Directorate of School Education Jammu completes yet another first of its kind workshop on Art Skills conceptualized and gestated by the Director School Education, Anuradha Gupta to augment the creativity and ingenuity among the youngsters during the ongoing summer vacations.

Visual artist of national repute, Deepa Soni, specialist in acrylics and Basohli miniature art, was engaged by the Directorate to nourish the skills of the students of class 6th to 12th of different government and private schools of Jammu Division during a 15 day Art workshop.

Over 1500 students from different corners of Jammu Division, especially from far flung areas, participated in this fifteen day online workshop which started on June 26. The students learned various art forms and skills while getting acquainted with the use of different types of colours and brushes.

The students were divided into nine groups to manage and address their queries as well, while the syllabus was framed in such a way that it could be completed within the stipulated time.

Different folk arts of India like Warli painting of Maharashtra, Lippan art of Gujarat, Mandala art of Ancient India, Bani Thani of Rajasthan, Madhubani painting of Bihar were given the priority in the syllabus.

Further to promote ‘Go Green’ initiatives, waste plastic materials and other house hold wastes were used in this workshop to make the art articles.

Pari Mughda Nischal, class 12 student of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Mubarak Mandi, sharing her experience, said that she loved the art and craft initiative, specifically where she learns to work with waste and reusable material, and this workshop provided her a great opportunity to enhance her skill.

Another student Divyanshi Sharma of class 7th was thankful as she got a chance to learn lots of new art forms in a very innovative, interesting and professional manner. Many other students mentioned that with this Art Workshop this Lockdown period became meaningful and interesting as they got a chance to learn different Art forms from a guide of National repute.

Parents also joined this workshop along with their children and appreciated that workshop. A parent from Sunderbani mentioned that full family used to join this workshop and learn different art forms. She further added that in her village there is an acient temple painted with Madhubani Style painting, which she was able to recognize and understand now, only after this workshop.

Ms. Anuradha Gupta, in her address, said that the response to this art workshop was overwhelming and this is one of the best workshops that the Directorate was able to conduct during the lockdown and even after reaching the full possible capacity, many more students wanted to join and learn.

Announcing that, ” Every crisis brings an opportunity with it” she added that in times of Covid-19 crisis, with limited internet accessibility and restricted mobility the Directorate was able to use the opportunity to further add to the skill sets of the students. She thanked Deepa Soni, team, parents and students for the overwhelming success of this workshop.