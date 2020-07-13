DSEJ’s 2- Day online workshop on Puppetry and Mask making concludes

Jammu: Continuing with the initiatives of bringing in innovation and novelty to the pedagogies in school education, Directorate of School Education, Jammu through its Divisional Resource Centre for Pre-primary education organised a two-day workshop on ‘Puppetry and Mask Making’ for elementary teachers of Jammu division.

Renowned resource persons of national repute taught this art to the participants.

Dr. Sulekha Bhargava, a key Resource Person from Nishank Society for Education, Arts and Culture, who is an expert in ‘Visual and Performing Arts’ at national level took session on mask making and enlightened participants with different ways of creating masks and their use in active teaching.

Savitri Singh, an expert in preschool education, from Delhi, who has over three decades of experience in the field, engaged participants in puppet making through hands on material approach.

This was first of its kind experience for the participants, who enjoyed these sessions a great deal and created beautiful art pieces during the workshop. This workshop turned out to be a fruitful one and participants got actively introduced to novel forms of teaching-learning practices.

Director School Education, Anuradha Gupta, lauded the efforts of the team and expressed her pleasure over the outcome of the workshop. She advised participants to translate this learning into their actual teaching and explore such creative options of engaging and inspiring their students.

Jaswinder Kour, head, Divisional Resource Centre for Pre-Primary Education in Jammu was the moderator during the workshop, while Sohail Wani, member, IT cell at DSEJ provided active technical support.