Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ to inaugurate two-day Virtual International Akhand Conference ‘EDUCON-2020’ organized by CUPB & GERA.

Bathinda: To explore & delineate the possibilities of extensive use of Information & Communication Technology (ICT) in the education sector to prepare a roadmap to realize the objective of equitable quality education, the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda (CUPB) in collaboration with Global Education Research Association (GERA) is jointly organizing an ‘Inauguration Ceremony’ of two-day Virtual International Akhand Conference EDUCON2020 in the presence of chief guest Hon’ble Union Education Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on 7th January 2021.

This International Akhand Conference, scheduled on 7th & 8th January, 2021, will be conducted under the patronage of Prof. Raghavendra P. Tiwari (Vice Chancellor, CUPB) & Padma Shri Dr. Mahendra Sodha (GERA). The Focus Theme of EDUCON2020 is ‘Envisioning Education for Transforming Youth to Realize Global Peace’. Faculty, research scholars and students from all over the world are submitting their applications to participate in this program.

CUPB Vice Chancellor Prof. Raghavendra P. Tiwari shared with pleasure that the Hon’ble Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal will deliver the inaugural address in this two-day Akhand International Conference. He stated that EDUCON2020 will provide a platform to the Global Academic Community to deliberate their views on various topics related to education sector such as Visualizing future classrooms with ICT Tools, Likely scenario of school & higher education by 2050, Equitable Quality Education, Preparing teachers & learners for emerging learning spaces, Developing technologies for STEAM, Future teacher & student ratio for different steps of education etc.

While sharing the Programme details, Prof. Tiwari underlined that during this conference, eminent educationists will share their views on important topics like: the Relevance of Ancient Education System in 21st Century, the NEP-2020 from the perspective of global scenario, Skill training programmes for future graduates etc, and at the same time will discuss the issues, challenges and opportunities for education of future generation.

Prof. S.P. Malhotra, President, GERA, mentioned that the theme of this International Conference is very much relevant during this prevailing pandemic situation and expressed his hope that the deliberations during this conference will help to prepare a process to make the optimum utilization of ICT in education.

Registrar Shri Kanwal Pal Singh Mundra mentioned that CUPB faculty & staff members are excited to host this Mega International Event through online mode. He informed that this EDUCON2020 managed by CUPB & GERA will provide an opportunity for participants to listen to internationally acclaimed educationists such as Prof. Eugene (University of Calgary, Canada); Dr. Saamdu Chetri (Bhutan); Prof. J.K. Dhillon (University of Worcester, UK); Dr. Lukas Ritzel (Switzerland); Prof. Jariya (KMUTT, Bangkok); Dr. Radhika Iyengar (Colombia University, New York); Prof. J.S. Rajput (Former Director, NCERT); Dr. Mukul Kanitkar (National Organising Secretary, Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal); Prof. Vasudha Kamat (Former Vice Chancellor, SNDT Women University, Mumbai); Prof. Rajneesh Jain (Secretary, UGC); Prof. Muhammad Akhtar Siddiqui (Former Chairman, NCTE; Prof. C.B. Sharma (Former Chairman, NIOS), who will join as Invited Speakers in this Akhand Conference.

Prof. S.K. Bawa, Conference Convener & Dean School of Education, emphasized this Akhand Conference is unique as it will include non-stop debate & discussions continuously for more than 30 hours. She expressed her happiness that till now our organizing team has received excellent response during online registration & the paper submission process, and stated that this process will continue till 1st January, 2021. She appealed that those who wish to present their Academic Papers and participate in this International Conference can register by visiting the official website of CUPB & GERA & check full details of EDUCON2020.