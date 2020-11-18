Eight Best Graduates nominated for TU Delft Best Graduates 2020

Today, 3 November 2020, Delft University Fund announced the eight TU Delft Best Graduates 2020. Each year, TU Delft’s eight faculties nominate their Best Graduate. On 17 November, during the TU Delft Best Graduate Award Ceremony 2020, one of these eight nominees will receive the prestigious title TU Delft Best Graduate 2020:

TU Delft Best Graduate Award Ceremony 2020

2020 is a special year. And that is precisely why it is important to continue to celebrate special moments. We are extremely proud of our eight Best Graduates of the year 2020 and we will celebrate this during the online TU Delft Best Graduate Award Ceremony 2020 on Tuesday 17 November,16.00hrs.

The ceremony will be live broadcasted from the Aula Conference Centre on the TU Delft campus and everyone is welcome to join this event online. You need to register beforehand, in order to receive the link for this event. Registration is open until Friday 13 November.

The jury will decide who will ultimately win the TU Delft Best Graduate Award 2020. The jury, consists of:

Prof. Rob F. Mudde, Vice Rector Magnificus/Vice President Education

Prof. Peter A. Wieringa, Pro Vice Rector, TU Delft Ambassador for China

Drs. Evelyne A. Esveld, Executive Director Delft University Fund

Prof. Bert van Wee, Professor of Excellence 2020, Guest jury member 2020

Ir. Djonno Bresser, TU Delft Best Graduate 2019, Guest jury member 2020.

All eight Best Graduates will receive the Best Graduate Medal and Certificate of Excellence in recognition of their master thesis work, their personal dedication and their overall study results and the manner in which they have achieved them. The ultimate TU Delft Best Graduate 2020 will be awarded with the statuette on the road towards a bright future and a new laptop, kindly sponsored by Dell. All eight Best Grauates will also receive a KIVI membership.