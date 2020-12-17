El Paso Water Selects Infosys as its Strategic Partner for Customer Service Transformation

Bengaluru: Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic partnership with El Paso Water (EPWater), a municipal utility in El Paso, Texas, to transform its legacy customer information systems (CIS) with Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter (C2M). As part of this engagement, Infosys will leverage its Preconfigured Accelerator for Customer Experience (PACE), to digitize EPWater’s customer engagement and billing platforms.

A platinum level member of the Oracle Partner Network (OPN), Infosys will accelerate the implementation of Oracle Utilities C2M on a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) model, along with cloud solutions for Customer Self Service and Mobile Workforce Management, with its PACE framework to deliver accuracy and efficiency. This empowers EPWater with an agile and flexible platform that commits to minimum customization with improved system agility and interoperability. Infosys’ Robotic Process Assistant on proprietary AssistEdge framework will enable EPWater to seamlessly automate repetitive processes. The implementation allows EPWater to leverage new tools and processes to elevate customer experience and bolster employee productivity. As part of this partnership, Infosys will simplify and modernize EPWater’s IT landscape with a scalable architecture to improve audit control mechanisms and financial transparency.

Marcela Navarrete, Vice President at EPWater, said, “This is an ambitious undertaking with multiple system upgrades simultaneously, but it’s a necessary project to help us make a leap forward to improve both efficiency and customer satisfaction.”

Ashiss Kumar Dash, SVP and Segment Head – Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy, Infosys, said, “We are delighted to partner with EPWater in their customer service transformation journey. In our past implementations, we have seen our utility clients reap numerous benefits from the flexibility, nimbleness, and cost-effectiveness of Infosys PACE solution on the Oracle C2M and Customer Care and Billing (CC&B) platforms. With deep knowledge in areas of Customer Care and Billing, C2M, meter data, and mobile workforce management guided by industry-best practices, Infosys is committed to deliver superior customer experience and employee engagement.”