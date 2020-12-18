“Elevator to the Future”. Time to find yourself

The “Elevator to the Future” career day was held online, in which students and employees of the Institute of Forestry, Mining and Construction Sciences and the Physico-Technical Institute of PetrSU took part. Career Day was organized by Segezha Group, Sistema Charitable Foundation and Petrozavodsk State University.

The participants, without leaving their homes, learned what kind of employees the companies are now looking for, how to undergo practical training and internship during the period of self-isolation. Representatives of the company and the university revealed the secrets of effective self-presentation and competitiveness in the labor market.

Career Day was dedicated to the issues of successful employment of graduates, corporate and professional ethics and included lectures and master classes from experts at the federal level.

The experts of the Segezha PPM, the Center for Automation Systems of PetrSU and the staff of the Sistema Charity Foundation spoke to future graduates: Yulia Selyukova – the director of educational programs of the Sistema Foundation, Maria Milshina – the head of interaction with partners of the Sistema charity.

The forum also included a presentation of the Segezha Group enterprise and communication on employment issues with representatives of the Segezha Group of Companies: Danila Klementyev, head of the recruitment, development, personnel assessment and social issues of Segezha PPM JSC, Alexander Parkhomchuk, head of the construction control group of Segezha JSC Pulp and Paper Mill, Vladimir Loginov, Senior Engineer of the Automated Process Control System of Segezha Pulp and Paper Mill JSC.

The event was attended by about 140 students. The most active participants received gifts – additional career advice and other prizes.

The organizers of the event familiarized the students with the all-Russian educational project “Lift to the Future”. On the platform developed by Sistema CF, useful and interesting training programs, courses, mini-series about professions, career guidance tests are collected in a convenient format, the bank of Sistema’s vacancies is constantly updated, including for interns and novice specialists.

There is a chat for visitors to the resource, where you can get answers to any questions. The training courses on the platform are compiled and conducted directly by Sistema experts, so the results of training and passing tests immediately fall into the field of view of recruiters and are sent to a special HR hub used to fill current vacancies of the corporation.

Segezha Pulp and Paper Mill Segezha Group is one of the largest industrial enterprises in the Republic of Karelia. For many years, he has been a strategic partner of PetrSU, university students regularly undergo internships and practice at the enterprise, graduates of the relevant specialties are accepted into the company’s staff.

The Institute of Forest, Mining and Construction Sciences and the Physico-Technical Institute would like to express their deep gratitude to the organizers of the Lift to the Future forum, the Segezha Group enterprise, the director of the interdistrict resource centers in Kostomuksha and Segezha, Guseva Elena Yurievna, and the director of the PetrSU Career Center Irina Vitalievna for her assistance in organizing the event.