Entrepreneurship & Innovation by youth will make India Atma Nirbhar, opine Experts during 3rd ICEIL’20 at Amity University

New Delhi: Tapping & nurturing entrepreneurial mindset among youngsters, 3rd International Conference on Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Leadership (ICEIL’20), on the theme ‘Harnessing Innovation, Technology, Entrepreneurship and Sustainability’ was inaugurated virtually at Amity University Uttar Pradesh (AUUP).

Chief Guest Shri Swatantra Dev Singh, President, BJP, UP & Minister of State with Independent Charge for Transport & Protocol; Minister of State for Power in the Government of Uttar Pradesh shared that youth is contributing to Bharat Nirman by leading the field of entrepreneurship and innovation and helping the nation become Atma Nirbhar. He added that Digital India Mission and Start-up India mission has given strength to the youth of the country. He further stated that the biggest data centre of North India will be established in Uttar Pradesh in the coming times along with construction of IT Parks. He averred that efforts are being made to convert youth power into national power by Prime Minister Modi and onus is on the shoulders of the young generation to make the 21st century as India’s century.

Guest of Honor Dr. P.M Murali, Chairman, Golden Jubilee Biotech Park; Chairman & MD, Jananom Pvt. Ltd. stated that looking ahead data will be the next big oil, especially genomic data that needs to be well curated. He added that Synthetic Biology will also have major focus in the coming times along with microbiome research. He also shared that personalised health combined with digital health is also an area that is shaping up coupled with growing focus on prevention of infectious diseases.

Dr. Atul Chauhan, Chancellor, Amity University stated the significance of entrepreneurship for the nation and how its instilled in the DNA of Amity as showcased by the journey of the Hon’ble Founder President Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan. He talked of the passion of entrepreneurs who work with an aim to make a difference in the society who are being nurtured in Amity. He further shared how Amity is one of the top 6 institutions in the country producing the most employable graduates in Global Employability Rankings as identified by THE rankings.

In her welcome address, Dr. Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor, AUUP elaborated upon the mission of the conference that’s aligned with the vision of Hon’ble Founder President and Atma Nirbhar Bharat mission. She stated that the conference aims at bringing start-ups, entrepreneurship aspirants, SMEs, Incubates, academicians, researchers, bankers, venture capitalists, accelerators, investors, financial experts, corporate leaders etc., from varied fields on a common platform. Dr. Shukla averred that the three-day deliberations look to promote entrepreneurship & innovation, exchange of best business practices, trends, technologies, concerns, challenges, researches, funding and opportunities.

The three-day conference will have over 70+ Panel Discussion Sessions (Divided into 8 tracks having 9 sessions each) along with Eureka: Innovative Design Project Competition and Lakshya: Business Plan Competition. Research papers and case studies will also be presented by participants from across the country along with a Start-Up Expo and Mentoring Clinic.

MoUs were also signed by AUUP to initiate collaborations with Industry and further promote research & innovation to help in development of the nation. These included one with the Indian Navy For IN-STEP Programme to promote a Culture of Innovation and Research in futuristic combat technologies, help Students to work on Naval projects and do their internship under joint guidance. The MoU was signed by Dr. BL. Arya, Registrar, Amity University Noida and Rear Admiral Vineet McCarty ACNS (SR).

The second collaboration with Indian Council for Fertilizers and Fertilizer Technology Research (ICFFTR) would look to develop and strengthen mutual links, especially in the fields of Agriculture, Life Sciences, Microbial Technology, Biotechnology and other areas of Science. The MoU was signed by Dr. Balwinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor, Amity University, Dr. B. L. Arya, Registrant, Amity University and Shri Lal Sanglur, DG, ICFFTR in the presence of Shri. Chhabilendra Roul, Secretary, Department of Fertilizers, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Dr. Dr. Naleeni Ramawat (Director-AIOA) was also present on the occasion.

The conference also recognized several individuals for the commendable work done by them in the field of entrepreneurship. Amity Women Leadership Award for Promoting Entrepreneurship was awarded to Ms. Geetika Dayal, Executive Director, TiE Delhi-NCR. While receiving her award Ms. Dayal stated that an enabling environment is needed to make more women achieve their entrepreneurial dreams. Amity Alumni Award for Promoting Excellence in Entrepreneurship & Start-ups was bestowed upon Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder, Venture Catalysts. Amity Leadership Award for Excellence in Industrial Biotechnology was conferred on Mr. G.S. Krishnan, Vice President, ABLE and Reginial President, Novuzymes South Asia Pvt. Ltd.

300 Distinguished Speakers (CEOs /Founders / Presidents / Directors of renowned organizations), more than 50 Esteemed Jury Members, over 100 Exhibitors and more than 10,000 Participants from all over the world are expected to join the conference spread over three days. Invigorating sessions were organized on themes including MSMEs as the Growth Engines for India Business and Economic Development; Igniting Entrepreneurship in Built Environment; Strategies to promote Entrepreneurship in Higher Education Curriculum; Infrastructural Innovations in Playing Fields; Impact of Innovation in Information Technology for Growing India among others.