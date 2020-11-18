Eris Lifesciences appoints V Krishnakumar as Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer

Delhi: Eris Lifesciences (BSE: 540596), one of the leading players in the Indian pharmaceutical sector, has appointed Mr. V Krishnakumar (“KK”) as Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective from November 18, 2020. Prior to joining Eris, KK was a corporate finance Partner with EY India for more than 9 years.

KK brings over 22 years of professional experience across corporate finance, the pharmaceutical industry and management consulting. Through his career in corporate finance spanning 12 years across EY and Avendus Capital, KK has completed several marquee M&A and private equity transactions. Prior to that he was President, Strategy at Piramal Healthcare where he was a startup team member of Piramal’s international business. KK started his career as a management consultant with McKinsey & Co where he advised clients across various sectors on topics related to strategy, operations and organization.

KK is an IIM Calcutta alumnus and a graduate in Computer Technology from VJTI, Mumbai.

Welcoming Mr. Krishnakumar, Mr Amit Bakshi, Chairman and Managing Director, Eris Lifesciences said, “We are pleased to have Mr. V Krishnakumar join our senior leadership team. We are now gearing up for the next phase of growth; getting KK onboard will only help to strengthen our team and get additional momentum to this journey. His role will be pivotal in driving the strategy to intensify the growth”

On his new appointment, Mr V Krishnakumar, Chief Operating Officer, Eris Lifesciences said, “I’m very happy and excited to be a part of Eris Lifesciences. Eris is among the leaders in the chronic drug segment and has witnessed impressive growth in a short span of time. I look forward to working closely with the team on scaling new heights.”