ESDS unveils the Tech ecosystem of the future- SPOCHUB 2.0

Mumbai: India’s leading Managed Cloud Hosting Service Provider and Data Center Company “ESDS Software Solution Pvt. Ltd” announces the new avatar of their Digital Tech Ecosystem ‘SPOCHUB’ (SaaS PaaS On Click).

SPOCHUB has been established to enable Independent Software Vendors (ISV’s) to offer their unique Products, Solutions, and Services for Small and Medium Businesses (SMB). On the other hand, it assures the customers as well by giving them the right choice of Products, Solutions, and Services for their Digital Transformation Initiatives.

SPOCHUB will leverage world-class Infrastructure and the global reach created by ESDS over a period of time and ISV’s can benefit out of the same by being an active part of the SPOCHUB Digital Tech Ecosystem and reach the global market with the right technology and go to market strategy. Cloud-based SaaS & PaaS can provide notable savings, flexibility, and security while eliminating the upfront cost for the end-users and is also readily available 24x7x365.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SaaS-based products are already witnessing a humongous amount of growth globally. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Global SaaS (Software as a Service) and PaaS (Platform as a Service) adoption rates were significantly higher as compared to India. Whereas, the pandemic led to accelerated growth in Indian SaaS-based offerings concerning that of the global market demand. SPOCHUB aims to serve all the 19 countries where ESDS already has its presence by delivering relevant solutions to all major business verticals like Government/PSU, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education, Media, Entertainment & Agriculture to name a few.

SPOCHUB is a unique platform that adopts a plug & play model providing Industry Specific Offerings On Click. It enables the ISVs to display their offerings across the Globe with a unique “Omni Channel Proposition”. This model makes ISV’s focus on developing innovative solutions for the end-users which in-turn acts as a catalyst in customer’s Digital Transformation Journey.

Mr. Piyush Somani, (Founder, CMD & Group CEO) of ESDS says, “There is a huge demand for Industry Specific SaaS offerings and it is estimated that the global addressable market for SaaS will be around $400 billion by 2025. Whereas, SPOCHUB is targeting 2% of this market share in the next 5 years with it’s highly innovative & relevant SaaS offering supported with ESDS’ patented Cloud technology”

“SPOCHUB is a product-agnostic organization and believes firmly in assuring customers with the industry-specific offerings by enabling the relevant ISV’s that fit the bucket. SPOCHUB has successfully on boarded 25+ ISVs and is targeting to have close to 50+ products by the end of current fiscal which will assist the SMB sector in their Digital Transformation Journey. ESDS has also agreed to port some of it’s unique Software solutions like IPAS ERP system, VTMScan, Loan Origination System, HIMS and online Learning solutions on SPoCHub for rapid growth of SPoCHub Marketplace” Says Mr. Kishore Shah, CEO of SPOCHUB.