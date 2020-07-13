Exceptional Performance by VIBGYOR Group of Schools Students in CBSE-Class 12 Board Examinations

Vadodara: The VIBGYOR Group of Schools, Vadodara has once again outperformed other schools in Gujarat with its students delivering stellar results in two subject streams – Commerce and Science – for the Class 12 examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the month of February-March 2020, the results for which were released on July 13, 2020. The VIBGYOR Group of Schools has once again demonstrated the effectiveness of its unique pedagogical approach and blended learning model in developing students with well-rounded personalities and skills that will be useful in their professional careers. This achievement is particularly notable in a year that has seen Indian education beset with a host of challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 45 students appeared for the CBSE-Class 12 board exams this year from VIBGYOR. Of these, 26 from Commerce and 19 are from the Science stream.

While congratulating the students on their performance, Ms. Kavita Sahay Kerawalla, Vice Chairperson, VIBGYOR Group of Schools said, “Every year, our students add a new feather to our cap with consistent high performances in the CBSE-Class 12 Board examinations. This is the outcome of their dedication as well as the deep commitment of our faculty that works hard to ensure that the students are prepared not just for the board exams but also for their professional careers and life after school. VIBGYOR’s holistic approach to learning helps students excel in areas beyond traditional education.”

The advanced blended learning approach followed by the VIBGYOR Group of Schools, designed to facilitate the 360-degree personal and professional development of students, has proved to be the key for keeping learning on track for VIBGYOR students, in a year that has tested students and educators alike, in their bid to preserve learning momentum and quality despite the severe disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.