Executive Leadership Programme for Education, Skill Development Officers held

Srinagar: As part of its 1000 Leaders program, Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Mission and BRIDGE Institute, today organised a day-long “Executive Leadership Online Programme” focussed on capacity building of Education and Skill Development officers of the UT.

Principal Secretary, Education and Skill Development Department, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon and Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education Department, Talat Parvez Rohella, launched the program in presence of Director, Skill Development Department, Director, School Education Department, Kashmir, Mission Director, J&K Skill Development Mission and other senior officers of Education and Skill Development Department.

While exhorting the officers to take full advantage of this program, Dr. Samoon said, “This program is being conducted with the aim to remove the bottlenecks which we face during implementation of various programs in the field of education and skill development. It also aimed at to bring out the best in the participants, to streamline things, creating visionary leadership besides developing team building and management skills.”

While appreciating the program, Commissioner Secretary maintained, “We are facing new challenges in our daily work and this program is an opportunity to gain exposure to new leadership and management practices being implemented across the world. We need to look out for such opportunities and get the maximum out of it.”

Participants of the program which included Chief Education Officers of School Education Department, Principles of Government Polytechnic Colleges and other senior officers of Education and Skill Development Department were trained on enhancement of leadership and management skills which will equip the officers in tackling new challenges and situations faced while implementing public welfare programs.

Simon Mackenzie and Shashi Kumar Velath, Directors of BRIDGE Institute coordinated the program with focus on decision making, team building, transparency, resourcefulness, resilience and strategic thinking.

Simon Mackenzie said that it is a great privilege for BRIDGE to associate with J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) in their endeavour to provide capacity building trainings to the government officers and today’s training is a part of that collaboration of building capacity of human resource.

“The program was quite informative and provided insight about the latest developments in leadership and management skills. Such programs should be held regularly, and post- pandemic, offline component must be added to such trainings,” said Shaista Shamim, Principal Government Polytechnic College, Budgam.

It is pertinent to mention that JKSDM has been regularly organising leadership and management programs such as Executive Education and Leadership Fellowship program, International Skilling and Upskilling program for Startups and International Industry Collaboration Summit to build leadership and management capacities of government officers, young entrepreneurs and students.