Exim Bank of India Announces the Winner of the BRICS Economic Research Award 2020 during the 10th BRICS Financial Forum

New Delhi: Dr. Adam Yao Liu was declared the winner of Export-Import Bank of India’s (India Exim Bank’s) BRICS Economic Research Award 2020 by Mr. David Rasquinha, Managing Director, India Exim Bank, during the 10th Annual BRICS Financial Forum, hosted online by the Russia’s State Development Corporation (VEB.RF), on November 16, 2020. The Forum saw the participation of the heads of member development banks of the BRICS Interbank Cooperation Mechanism viz. the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES); VEB.RF; China Development Bank (CDB); Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank) and Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), along with the New Development Bank. The Award comprises prize money of Indian Rupees 1.5 million (approximately USD 21,000), a medal and a citation. India Exim Bank’s occasional paper based on Dr. Liu’s Award-winning thesis was also released on the occasion.

In the context of India’s Chairmanship of the BRICS Forum during 2016, and under India Exim Bank’s Presidency of the BRICS Interbank Cooperation Mechanism, India Exim Bank instituted the BRICS Economic Research Award in March 2016. The objective of the Award is to stimulate and encourage advanced doctoral research on economics related topics of contemporary relevance to the member nations of BRICS.

The BRICS Economic Research Award represents India Exim Bank’s on-going efforts at promoting research in the area of international economics, trade & development and related financing. The Award accepted as entries, doctoral thesis written by nationals of any of the five member nations of BRICS, who have been awarded a doctorate or accepted for award of a doctorate from any University or academic institution globally. The details of the Award were disseminated globally through advertisements in print and electronic media.