ExxonMobil gift to Community Partners of Dallas supports programs for abused and neglected children

Texas — Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil Corporation, presented $50,000 to Community Partners of Dallas today to support the organization’s work to assist and provide comfort to abused and neglected children in North Texas. The contribution marks the 15th annual ExxonMobil Chairman’s Gift, which is given during the holidays to benefit and help highlight a deserving nonprofit organization in North Texas.

“We applaud Community Partners of Dallas for its work, under extraordinary circumstances, in meeting the urgent needs of children in our North Texas communities,” said Woods. “We selected Community Partners of Dallas this year because of the important work the agency is doing in meeting the urgent needs of abused and neglected children. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have added to the stress that leads to such cases, and we hope that our contribution will assist in providing them with some relief and comfort this holiday season.

”Community Partners was founded in 1989 to support the work of Child Protective Services (CPS) caseworkers in Dallas County. Since then, the organization has grown to provide programs in four key areas: providing basic needs, such as coats and car seats; individualized services, including therapy and medical care; childhood experiences; and CPS caseworker support. Community Partners is the first and only nonprofit organization to address these specific needs in Dallas County. More than 20,000 abused and neglected children are served annually.

“It is our extraordinary honor to receive ExxonMobil’s donation,” said Paige McDaniel, president and chief executive officer of Community Partners of Dallas. “These funds will have a tremendous impact on the abused and neglected children in our community. This has been a trying year for families who were already struggling, and we have seen such significant need among the children we serve. At Community Partners of Dallas, we believe that every child should be valued, nurtured and loved. This investment will ensure that children are safe, show them they are treasured, and fill their futures with possibility.”

ExxonMobil established the Chairman’s Holiday Gift in 2006 to support and highlight the work of nonprofit organizations in North Texas, home to the company’s corporate headquarters for 30 years. Past recipients have included CitySquare, Family Compass and Promise House.