FC Revenue visits Ramban; inspects NH-44 four laning construction works

Ramban: Finance Commissioner, Revenue, Dr. Pawan Kotwal, who is also the Nodal Officer National Highway Four Laning Project, today visited district Ramban and inspected NH-44 construction works being executed from Banihal to Nashri.

FC asked the NHAI and other departments to expedite the pace of construction work to complete the Jammu -Srinagar, National Highway which is priority of the government.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Nazim Zai Khan, SSP, Haseeb –ur- Rahman, ADC, Ashok Sharma, Project Director (PD) National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), SDM Ramsoo, Dil Mir Choudhary, SDM, Banihal, Zaheer Abbas Bhat, other concerned officers and representatives of construction companies were present on the occasion.

During his one day tour, FC inspected construction works at Chamalwas, Nachilana, Ramsoo, Seri, Ramban, Chanderkote and Dahlwas besides directing the concerned officers for removing bottlenecks, if any, hindering the project. He was informed that the land acquisition process has been completed and all the working sites have been handed over to the NHAI to start construction works besides almost all of the structures have been removed from the acquired land.

FC was informed that construction work on 8.5 Km long Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel is near completion and after the security and other necessary audit of the tunnel it will be thrown open for public use.

Expressing satisfaction over the pace of work on the project, he said that the ongoing works of NH44 widening project will be completed within one and half year and construction works in the tunnels are going on war footing. He instructed the NHAI and contractors engaged in the widening of the NH44 to ensure proper maintenance of existing roads for hassle free vehicular movement.

FC, while addressing the media persons on the occasion, said that the process for shifting of towers of 132 KV line from Right Of Way (ROW) to safer places is expected to be completed by December. Besides, alternate land has also been provided to the TLMD for construction of the same, he added.

He said that keeping in view the tough topography of hilly terrain between Ramban and Banihal a Detailed Project Report is being formulated by NHAI worth Rs. 2000 crore to complete changed 16 KM four laning realigned project which included more tunnels and bridges to avoid landsliding and sinking areas.

Earlier, ADC apprised FC of the status of land acquisition cases, shifting of 132 KV tower lines and other structures besides other bottlenecks hindering road projects. He assured that the work would be completed as per target fixed by the Chief Secretary earlier.