First ballot of the 2021 Youth Mobility Scheme for Taiwanese youth

There are a total of 1,000 places available to Taiwanese youth for 2021. 800 applicants will be selected in the first ballot in January, while the remainder of the places will be made available in a second ballot in July 2021. If your application is successful you will be able to live, work and study in the UK for up to 2 years.

How to apply

If you would like to apply for the scheme you should send one email per applicant to: [email protected] between midday (12pm) on Monday 25 January 2021 to midday on Wednesday 27 January 2021 (Taiwan time).

The header or subject line of your email must contain your name, date of birth (DD/MM/YYYY) and passport number as shown in your passport.

This must be written in English only.

For example: WU Janice – 31/03/2000 – Passport123456789

The main body of your email should include the following information, written in English:

Name

Date of birth

Passport number

Mobile phone number

The email account will only be open for 48 hours and all emails received within this timeframe will be sent an automated reply confirming receipt.

Once the ballot closes 800 applicants will be chosen at random by UKVI. If you have been successful a second email will be sent to you from week commencing 8 February to confirm acceptance and provide further instructions on how to make an appointment, along with documentary evidence required to apply for your entry clearance.

Please note successful applicants must prepare online applications and online credit card payments no later than 8 March 2021. Failure to submit your payment online by this date will automatically remove your name from the list and your allocation will be retracted. After you have paid online you have 90 days to submit your paperwork for consideration.

If you are a Taiwanese youth living overseas you can also apply following the instructions above, and if you are chosen to apply you will be able to do so in your country/territory of residence. Applications cannot be submitted for the Youth Mobility Scheme in the UK.

If you’re unsuccessful you will receive an email by 12 February and no further action is required. Further information about the scheme can be found on GOV.UK and any enquiries relating to the application process, online application forms and questions in general should be directed to the UKVI International Enquiry Line.