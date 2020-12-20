Fit India Cyclothon getting huge response, around 13 Lakh people participated in the first week of its launch

New Delhi: The Second edition of Fit India Cyclothon is getting huge response all over the country.Union Sports Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju recently launched this event via social media. This mega cycling event started on 7th December 2020 and participants from across the country are participating in this. Till 15 December, 12,69,695 people participated in the Fit India Cyclothon and completed 57,51,874 kilometers of cycling. It includes 3,11,458 participants of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS); 4,14,354 participants of National Service Scheme (NSS) and 5,43,883 other participants.. The Fit India cyclothon is getting very good response on social media also. Along with common people, celebrities are also posting their cycling pictures and videos.

This event will continue till 31st December 2020. Citizens can participate in this by registering on Fit India website (https://fitindia.gov.in/fit-india-cyclothon-2020/), cycle daily a distance of their choice, and share their images and videos on social media tagging @FitIndiaOff and using the hashtag – #FitIndiaCyclothon and #NewIndiaFitIndia.

Encouraging the citizens to take part in the mega event, Shri Rijiju recently tweeted “Cycling is a great way to stay fit & reduce carbon footprints. I invite all of you to the 2nd Fit India Cyclothon with your family & friends from Dec 7-31. Let’s join the clarion call of PM @NarendraModi Ji ‘Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz’ #NewIndiaFitIndia #FitIndiaMovement”

The inaugural edition of the Fit India Cyclothon was launched by the Sports Minister in January 2020 in Panaji, Goa. This event was organized with the aim to get the people involved in outdoor activities and to start a cycling culture across the country. It saw the participation of over 35 lakhs cyclists from across the country.