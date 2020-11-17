Five tips that will make you read more during the week

It can do wonders for your energy and your brain that you read more than once or twice a week. When you read for fun, you use different centers of your brain than you do, when you read as a part of your education or you work, and that is why it is so impåortant that you read for your own sake during the week. In this article you will find five tips as to how you can make it a habit to read more during the week, and then when you want to take a break from your book, you can always find an online casino India, where you can experience great entertainment for hours on end.

Make reading a great habit

If you want to read more during the week, it is important that you make reading a habit. This entails that you provide yourself with an hour or a half an hour a day, where you grant yourself permission to read. This will guarantee you that you slowly will incorporate reading into your week and slowly you will not see the time when reading as work but a room for breathing. This is one of the most effective ways for you to read more during the week, and if you are having a hard time remembering to read during the day, you can always set an alarm that tells you that it is time to read.

Take your book with you

If you want to read more during the week, it is a good idea for you to take your book with you. This will give you time to read on the train, on the bus or in between work and classes. When you take your book with you in your bag, you give yourself more time in the day to read, which will make it more natural for you to read in places that you normally thought would not work for reading. You can read almost anywhere, and that is why you should always have your favorite classic with you on the go, so that you can enjoy page after page, even if you are not in the comfort of your own home.

Don’t read before you have to sleep

If you want to gain the most from your book, and you want to incorporate the habit of reading into your week, it is a good idea that you do not read before you have to go to bed. This makes it almost impossible to read the book with the concentration that it deserves, and it will be hard for you,a s you are trying hard not to fall asleep after a long day. That is why you should always read earlier in the day, when you are not as tired as you can be after a long day’s work, and you just want to get some sleep, before you have to wake up and do it all over again. This will make sure that you enjoy the time that you spend reading during the week.

Read what you love

If you want to read more during the week, you should force yourself to read books that you don’t want to read. There is generally a lot of pressure on most people that they should read classics and very old texts for it not to be a waste of time reading. this could however not be further from the truth. if you want to read more during the week, you should always read what you love. This will guarantee that you look forward to reading, and that you will not push it aside for something else. If you have just taken up reading again, it is a good idea to find inspiration in the library or at the bookstore. here you can find new books that have just hit the shelf, and you will better be able to determine what you want to read.

Keep a list

If you want to read more during the week, it can be a good idea for you to keep a list of the books that you have in mind. This will make you able to plan what you want to read and when, which in turn will give a good overview on how much you need to read per week to achieve your goal. When you plan like this, it will also make sure that you hold yourself accountable for your own time, and that you actually set aside time to read the book that you have thought of and that you have planned. If you choose to follow these five tips, you will eventually get into a great habit of reading more during the week, and you will have the opportunity to enjoy hundreds of books in your near future.