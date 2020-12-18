Former Dy CM calls on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha

Jammu: Former Deputy Chief Minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State, Dr. Nirmal Singh called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan today.

Dr. Singh thanked and congratulated the Lt Governor for the successful conducting of the DDC election, held for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir, and discussed with him various issues relating to public welfare and holistic development of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He apprised the Lt Governor about major issues of Jammu Division which included the development of Tawi River Front, expediting the Multi-Storey parking projects in Jammu City. He also projected the issues of development of the Sudhmahadev-Patnitop tourist circuit and Water Sports in Basohli area.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the former Dy CM observed that the UT Government is committed to the holistic development of all regions of J&K. He assured him that the issues apprised by him would be looked into meticulously.