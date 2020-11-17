Fortis re-appoints Dr Bishnu Panigrahi as Group Head, Medical Strategy and Operations

Bangalore: Fortis Healthcare today announced that Dr Bishnu Panigrahi has re-joined the company as Group Head, Medical Strategy and Operations in order to make a more substantial contribution to the patient care and clinical excellence parameters. In his earlier stint, Dr Panigrahi spearheaded medical operations at Fortis Healthcare from January 2012 to August, 2018. He was instrumental in making Fortis, the destination of choice for those seeking medical services in India.

Dr. Panigrahi is a seasoned healthcare professional who has a distinctive experience of 39 years out of which 12 years was as an educator and 27 years was in the corporate world where he worked with Indraprastha Apollo, Fortis and Max Healthcare. Before rejoining Fortis, he was associated with Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Bhubaneswar as Chief Executive Officer.

In his last stint with Fortis, Dr. Panigrahi contributed significantly to the strategic growth of the company through the channel of Medical Strategy, Quality, Training & Education. His visionary outlook in establishing Fortis’s Clinical Leadership in the areas of clinical outcomes, patient safety, infection control and research is well respected across the industry. He put Fortis on the international forefront of Clinical Outcomes by becoming a member of the ICHOM Steering Committee for the Coronary Artery Disease. He put together a Medical Process Assurance system for rigorous audit of the key medical processes. He firmly established Fortis on the accreditation map.

Fortis was the first healthcare service provider in India, to do so. As part of the working group at International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM), Dr Panigrahi and the team were responsible for conceptualizing the standard sets for Coronary Artery Disease outcome measurement. These standard sets were rolled out in November 2013 at Harvard Business School, Boston by Prof. Michael E. Porter. Dr Panigrahi has also fostered the Antimicrobial Stewardship program since its inception and helped institutionalize a comprehensive Medical Audit system.

As a school boy in Odisha, Dr Panigrahi aspired to become a Foreign Service officer. However, a series of events and life-changing experiences inspired him to take up medicine as a profession. After graduating from S.C.B Medical College, Cuttack, Dr Panigrahi pursued post-graduation in Anesthesia from the reputed Delhi University. Subsequently, he went on to receive further training in Cardiac and Neuro Anesthesia from Sri Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology. It was during 12 years of teaching at his alma mater in Cuttack that he got the opportunity to enhance his skills and work in Cardiac Anesthesia and Intensive Care at Dunedin Hospital, OTAGO University in New Zealand. However, in spite of being offered a rewarding career in New Zealand, he decided to come back and serve his country.