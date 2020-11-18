Fourteen TU Delft researchers receive Veni grant

The Dutch Research Council (NWO) has awarded a Veni grant worth up to 250,000 euros to fourteen highly promising young TU Delft scientists. The grant provides them with the opportunity to further elaborate their own ideas during a period of three years.



Trustworthy programming languages for trustworthy software

Dr. J. Cockx

Computers are omnipresent, and the correctness of software running on them is of crucial importance. Certain programming languages can guarantee correctness of software, but are these languages themselves correct? This project aims to develop a small but trustworthy core language that can check the correctness of the programming language itself.

Single-electron sensor of Majorana particles

Dr. F.K. Malinowski (QuTech)

Majorana particles may enable quantum computation thanks to their built-in protection against information loss. This very protection makes them notoriously hard to study. In this project researchers use a single electron, which can be well controlled, as a sensitive probe to study properties of Majorana particles.

Zooming in on star factories in the early Universe

Dr. M. Rybak

Observatory Will a star feel a difference between being born in Orion today, or in a dusty “star factory” galaxy 10 billion years ago? In this project, astronomers will use a new nanotechnology-powered instrument and magnification by gravity to understand the formation of new-born stars in the early universe.

Enabling accurate computer simulations by developing the mathematics of splines

Dr. ir. D. Toshniwal

Computer simulations are vital for predicting the behaviour of complex physical processes, and they help make critical decisions in science. Highly-accurate simulations are carried out with the help of mathematical functions called “splines”. This research will establish mathematical guarantees for understanding and efficiently utilizing splines in 3D simulations.

Her Office: a historical analysis of the role of gender in the design of corporate buildings and interiors, 1950-present

Dr. A.R. Thomas

Historically offices have been designed for men, often by men, yet little research exists on how workplace design affects workplace inequality. This architectural history research will show how women’s wellbeing, health, status and career progression have been disproportionately disadvantaged through space management and design, furniture/product design, and the client-designer relationship.

Unravelling the aerodynamics of mating mosquitoes

Dr. A-J. Buchner

In-flight mating of disease-carrying mosquitoes requires synchronization of their flight dynamics. This research will, through measurements of flying mosquitoes and abstraction using advanced robotics and flow diagnostics, develop a model explaining this physical process. This will be a valuable tool for developing future disease-carrying mosquito population reduction strategies.

Designing for the future: improving technological and policy decision-making for sustainable aviation

Dr. I.C. Dedoussi

When designing future aircraft, engines, and environmental policies, we disregard that these pertain to a future world, with different pollution levels and climate. This project assesses the effects that these future conditions have on aviation’s air pollution impact and enables their inclusion in decision-making for sustainable aviation.

CrowdIT Space: design and impact assessment of IT-based crowd management solutions for pedestrian spaces

Dr. ir. D.C. Duives

(Semi-)automated IT-based crowd management systems can improve the safety of crowded pedestrian spaces provided that one can quantify and model the impact of crowd management measures on the movement and choice behaviour of pedestrians. This study researches and models the impact of several IT-based crowd management systems using field studies.

HARMONIA: Trustworthy Mobile Robotics

Dr. L. Ferranti

Imagine having automated cars, drones, boats, etc. in our cities equipped with an on-board technology that allows them to interact with each other near us without harming our safety, security, and privacy. With HARMONIA, I will devise this technology to enable Trustworthy Mobile Robotics in the real world.

Autonomous drones flocking for search-and-rescue

Dr. A. Jamshidnejad

I will create autonomous search-and-rescue drones that perform optimally in situations that are dangerous for firefighters. Optimal performance and autonomous decision-making in uncertain situations are open challenges of search-and-rescue drones, which I will address by developing mission-planning systems based on an innovative integration of stochastic optimal control and artificial intelligence.

Widely available sensors help us find our way indoors

Dr. ir. drs. M. Kok

While GPS helps to find our way outdoors, there is not yet a generally available technology that does so indoors. This research develops a new methodology to use sensors that are available in any smartphone for three-dimensional positioning by combining measurements of our movement and of the magnetic field.

(To) correct compensation

Dr. ir. E. van der Kruk

Ageing and (neuro)muscular disease lead to structural changes in the body. Incorrect or insufficient compensation for these changes lead to movement limitations and faster decline. Timely intervention such as training and aids, can mitigate movement impairments. Therefore, the researcher develops individualized computer simulations that predict what movement limitations might arise.

A multiscale approach towards future road infrastructure: How to design sustainable paving materials?

Dr. A. (Aikaterini) Varveri

Sustainable infrastructure calls for high-durability circular materials. But how can we design resilient materials for multiple reuse and recycling cycles without compromising performance? This research will investigate the influence of changing compositional characteristics on macroscopic pavement performance to develop durable, high-performance and circular paving materials.

Modeling Solid-State Batteries, creating a multiscale bridge between computations and experiments for superior electrochemical storage

Dr. ir. A. Vasileiadis

Realizing non-flammable Solid-State-Batteries is expected to revolutionize safety and performance parameters as demanded for mobile applications, however, this is hindered by poor solid-solid interface compatibility. Through a multiscale computational approach this research will simulate the solid electrolyteelectrode interfaces, aiming to develop decisive fundamental knowledge and design strategies for superior Solid-State-Batteries.

NWO Talent Programme

Together with Vidi and Vici, Veni is part of the NWO Talent Programme. Veni is aimed at excellent researchers who have recently obtained their doctorate. Researchers in the Talent Programme are free to submit their own subject for funding. NWO thus encourages curiosity-driven and innovative research. NWO selects researchers based on the quality of the researcher, the innovative character of the research, the expected scientific impact of the research proposal and the possibilities for knowledge use.