Fuji Electric awarded prestigious India Design Mark

Chennai: Fuji Electric, the Japan based Power and Energy major recently bagged the prestigious India Design Mark by the India Design Council for the design of its Falcon range of UPS. The award is given in recognition for excellence in product innovation and design. India Design Mark symbolizes product excellence in form, function, safetyand innovation which communicates that the product is usable, durable and aesthetically appealing.

The India Design Council is affiliated with India’s Ministry of Commerce & Industry and is made up of eminent people in academia, design and industry organizations. India Design Mark is initiated in cooperation with Good Design Award, Japan. Through India Design Mark, the India Design Council seeks to inspire Indian manufactures to design remarkable products that enrich the lives of people in India.

For a product to qualify for the awards it has to be made in India, designed in India and sold in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Sriram Ramakrishnan, MD, Fuji Electric India & Fuji Electric Consul Neowatt said, “We are very pleased that the India Design jury has recognized the quality of our design and development work. The awards encourage us to continuously develop our solutions to improve the user experience The Falcon design has taken our most popular family of models in a bold new direction. The India Mark is recognition of the hard work of our designer, and our engineering team and I’m proud to see their efforts rewarded in this way.”

Fuji Electric is now permitted to use the coveted India Mark seal on its Falcon UPS, IORA Harmonic Filter and Sunbird Solar Inverter.