GDC Sunderbani hosts online inter-college Quiz Competition to mark National Sports Day

Sunderbani: Department of Physical Education and Sports of Government Degree College, Sunderbani, today organized an online inter-college Quiz Competition to mark the National Sports Day.

The National Sports Day to commemorate birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, who won gold medals in Olympics for India in the years 1928, 1932 and 1936.

A large number of students from different colleges and institutes of India viz. GCW Parade Jammu, GDC Nowshera, GDC RS Pura, GDC Sunderbani, Landmark Technical Campus Amroha (UP), University of Jammu, DAV University Jalandhar, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Katra (JK), HVP MB Degree College Amravati (Maharashtra) etc. participated.

The programme was organized by Physical Training Instructor, Ravi Kumar and coordinated by Prof. Amit Kumar (HOD Economics) and Prof. Harshal Sharma (HOD Mathematics).

The competition was conducted under the overall supervision of Prof. (Dr.) Vandana Gupta, Principal of the College. In this competition, the Students were provided with e-certificate of participation which was generated online.

In the quiz, 1st Position was shared by 23 Participants, 2nd Position shared by 17 Participants, and 3rd Position shared by 04 Participants.