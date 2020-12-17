Genpact Banking COO Calls on Students to Focus on Listening, Versatility, for Career Growth

New Delhi: Indian School of Business & Finance (ISBF), New Delhi, a premier Teaching Institution of the London School of Economics (LSE) in India, on Monday, hosted Mr. Puneet Singh, Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Banking at Genpact as a speakers part of its ongoing Distinguished Public Lecture series.

In the lecture hosted by the Careers Team at ISBF, Mr. Puneet Singh urged students to focus on building key soft skills like listening and versatility to help accelerate their career growth in a post-COVID world.Further sharing his learnings from his 20-year career at Genpact, Mr. Singh referred to their legendary founder Jack Welch’s book where the leader describes how business and careers was all about relationships rather than domain expertise.

He also delved in detail on emerging Industry trends in a post-COVID world saying, “The business world is changing for good. Businesses are challenging their operational model. Automation and disruption through digital technologies has been impacting our industry positively.”

The lecture was followed by an elaborate Q&A session where students engaged with Mr. Singh on topics ranging from AI technology to making a successful career while banking upon soft skills. While responding to these inquisitive students, Mr Singh responded, along with other valuable career-related advice, by asking them to seek jobs in the firms that value skill development and promote learning.

Mr. Singh has spent close to two decades in Genpact across various functions including Strategic Sales, Business Development, Transitions, Operations, Hiring and Quality, before being appointed to his current role earlier this year. He is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering (major in Quality) from the University of Melbourne, Australia.

Concluding the session, Ms Sonia Arora, Manager-Corporate Relations at ISBF, while thanking Mr. Singh emphasized the growing relevance of soft skills in the current job market and further guided the students on how they can broaden their opportunities by diversifying their skills. Adding to Mr. Singh’s statement on automation, she said “Current trends suggest that in the coming years, automation will be widely seen across the sectors but it cannot challenge the jobs that require a diverse set of skills and high reasoning ability”.

The ISBF Distinguished Public Lecture Series in its previous editions have hosted leading names from Academia and Industry such as Dr. Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Former Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission; Dr Pronab Sen, Former (and first) Chief Statistician of India; Dr Abhijit Sen, Former Member of the Planning Commission; Nikhil Arora, Vice President, Managing Director, GoDaddy India and Dr. Ajit Mishra, Director of Institute of Economic Growth (IEG).