Govt evacuates 3,72,039 stranded JK residents

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 3,72,039 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 130 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 1,13,011 passengers while about 2,59,028 persons from other states and UTs including 929 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 2383 stranded passengers including 01 from Nepal have entered through Lakhanpur from August 29 to August 30 mornings while 1048 passengers have reached today in the 109th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu. So far, 109 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 97,315 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.