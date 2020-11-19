Govt evacuates 9, 08,587 stranded JK residents; 7,68,295 via Lakhanpur, 1, 40,292 through special trains

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 9,08,587 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data received in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 155 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 1,40,292 passengers while about 7,68,295 persons from other states and UTs including 948 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 9,234 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from November 17 to November 18 mornings while 134 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 1,24,596 stranded passengers belonging to different districts so far while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.