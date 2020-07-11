Govt focusing on demand-based skilling, promoting apprenticeship program and future skills: Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey

New Delhi: Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Govt of India today said that the government is focusing on demand-based skilling while looking at ways to uplift people at the lower levels of society. He added that the government is also promoting the apprenticeship program.

Addressing the webinar ‘Skilling and Employment Post Covid-19: The National Perspective’ organized by FICCI, Dr Pandey said that there is a need to provide counselling to migrant labourers as their lives and livelihoods have been adversely impacted by COVID-19. He urged the industry to focus on communication and behavioural patterns of migrant labourers and create awareness programs as it will help in improving the situation brought by the pandemic.

The Minister said that the government is fully aware of the demand-supply gap in the skill sector. To bridge this gap, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has today launched ‘Aatamanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping (ASEEM)’ portal. Highlighting the objective of the newly-launched portal, he said it will help skilled workers to find sustainable livelihood opportunities. The portal will also facilitate in identifying major skills gap in sectors and provide employers a platform to assess the availability of skilled workforce. The Minister added that the government policies fully support the industry.

Dr Pandey further said that there is no denying that future has arrived sooner than anticipated as many sectors have shifted to remote working in order to contain the transmission of COVID-19, dramatically changing the work place. He emphasised on Government’s commitments to work with industry on developing a cohesive ecosystem for future skills.

‘Rehabilitation of Migrant Workers in India’ and ‘Skills & Jobs, Pre & Post COVID Perspective (Manufacturing Lens) research papers were released during the webinar. Ms Veena Swarup, Former Director, HR, EiL shared the key recommendations of the Migration report which included counselling for migrant workers and setting up of migration support centres. Ms Nivruti Rai, Chair, FICCI Skill Development Committee & Country Head, Intel India said that India should take advantage of the opportunities that the pandemic has brought with it. The areas where India can act instantly are online education, tele-medicine, bringing more manufacturing to the country and automation of industries.

Highlighting the importance of skilling in these areas, Ms Rai suggested that Indian government could collaborate with countries such as Malaysia. India can send about 1500 workers to Malaysia’s robotic industry for a year where they can train and later come back to the country and work in such manufacturing units. Malaysia will also benefit as they will have a source of labour.

Elaborating on the retail sector perspective, Mr Peter Betzel, CEO & CSO, IKEA India and Ms Parineeta Cecil Lakra, People & Culture Manager, IKEA India said that post COVID, there will be a major shift in the functioning of organizations. Health and safety of employees will be a priority to ensure smooth running of businesses.

Mr Ben Zandi, CEO – Airports, Adani Enterprise Ltd said that the future of aviation belongs to India as the current economic gap has allowed the aviation industry to re-imagine its functioning. Mr Ajith Pai, Chief Operating Officer, Delhivery shared his perspective on the logistics sector and its readiness to deal with post covid skilling & employment.

Mr Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General, FICCI said that every crisis comes with an opportunity and post the pandemic there will be a huge shift in the way we work, skill and teach.