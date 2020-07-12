Gujarat Cabinet decides to form five-member commission for protecting constitutional rights of rightful tribal

Gandhinnagar: The Gujarat Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mr. Vijaybhai Rupani, today has taken a decision to constitute a five-member commission to decide rightful beneficiaries of Rabari, Bharwad and Charan castes residing in the Ness areas of Gir, Barda, and Aalech forests.

Giving the information about this decision of Gujarat Cabinet, Tribal Development Minister Mr. Ganpatsinh Vasava said that the five-member commission would be consisting of a retired High Court judge, two retired district court judges, a retired forest department official and a retired additional collector.

The Tribal Minister further clarified that by taking this decision ‘to protect the constitutional rights of rightful tribal and to prevent the wrongful person from taking benefits of the tribal’, the state government has expressed its determination to protect the rights of the tribal.

Mr. Vasava further stated that to resolve the long pending issue pertaining to the Scheduled Tribes Certificate for the tribal living in Ness area of ​​Gir, Barda and Aalech forests – for getting the correct guidance for protecting the rights of the rightful tribal, Chief Minister had held a meeting in cordial atmosphere with leaders of Rabari, Charan, and Bharwad communities on last Tuesday (July 7, 2020). This meeting was also attended by two senior ministers – Mr. Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Mr. R. C. Faldu.

The Tribal Minister further stated that through a public notification dated October 29, 1956, the Government of India had declared the people of Rabari, Bharwad, and Charan residing in the forests of Gir, Barda and Aalech as Scheduled Tribes.

The representatives of both parties had also agreed to form the commission, the Tribal Development Minister further clarified.