Health Ministry approves new category for selection and nomination of candidates from ‘Wards of COVID Warriors’ under Central Pool MBBS/BDS seats for the academic year 2020-21

New Delhi: Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare today announced the Government’s decision to introduce a new category called ‘Wards of COVID Warriors’ in the guidelines for selection and nomination of candidates against Central Pool MBBS seats for the academic Year 2020-21.

The Union Health Minister said that this move aims to dignify and honour the noble contribution made by the COVID Warriors in treatment and management of COVID patient. “This will honour the Solemn Sacrifice of all COVID warriors who served with selfless dedication for the cause of duty and humanity”, he stated.

Central Pool MBBS seats may be allocated for selection and nominations of the candidates from amongst the wards of “COVID Warriors”, who have lost life due to COVID 19; or died accidently on account of COVID 19 related duty.

Reminding everyone that the definition of COVID Warrior has been laid down by Government of India while announcing the insurance package of ₹50 lakhs for them, the Minister said, “COVID Warriors are all public healthcare providers including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this. Private hospital staff and retired/volunteer/ local urban bodies/ contracted/ daily wage/ ad-hoc/ outsourced staff requisitioned by States/ Central hospitals/ autonomous hospitals of Central/ States/UTs, AIIMS and Institutes of National Importance (INIs)/ hospitals of Central Ministries drafted for COVID-19 related responsibilities are all included.” He added that the State/UT Government will certify the eligibility for this category.

Five (05) Central Pool MBBS seats have been reserved for this Category for the year 2020-21.

The selection of candidates will be made by the Medical Council Committee (MCC) through online application on the basis of rank obtained in the NEET-2020 conducted by National Testing Agency.