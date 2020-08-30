Himachal Pradesh Governor emphasises on adoption of five ‘Es’ for effective implementation of NEP

Shimla: Governor Bandaru Dattatraya has emphasized the adoption of five ‘Es’ to ensure effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). These include Effective, Efficient, Empower, Ease and Equity.

The Governor was addressing as Chief Guest at a webinar on National Education Policy organized by Panjab University, Chandigarh today.

He said that NEP was a concrete step towards realizing the resolve of self-reliant India. He said that provisions have been made to address the drawbacks of the current education system, while the preparations to meet the internal and global challenges of the changing India of the 21st century were also reflected in it.

Shri Dattatraya said that the 21st century was the century of knowledge and it was the century of the establishment of human values with a broad vision of humanity. In such a situation, the inclusion of excellence, quality, technology etc. in this education policy was certainly appreciated, he added.

“I understand that it was necessary to bring education out of the tendency to compete without mapping Interest, Ability and Demand, which is done in this education policy and, it motivates our youth to have a creative, committed driven life” said the Governor.

Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University, Chandigarh welcomed the Governor and said that 78 departments of the University were working on the plans for implementation of the National Education Policy. Suggesting resource sharing, he said that attention was being paid for preparing short term and long term policy for the prescribed time period. He said that emphasis was also being given on that all the work should be done in multidisciplinary mode.

The focus of this webinar is on the implementation part of the National Education Policy 2020. Panjab University teachers especially, who are heading various departments of Panjab University and various institutional heads of affiliated colleges of Panjab University have participated in the webinar. Research scholars, who are working in the field of Governance, Administration, Education, Engineering and Technology, Skill Development, were also participated.

Prof. R.K. Singla, Dean of University welcomed the Governor and detailed about the earlier process being done by all the faculties regarding NEP.

Prof. Daizy conducted the programme and Prof. Prashant Gautam proposed a vote of thanks.

Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary to Governor was also present on the occasion.