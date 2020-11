Hitachi Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms

Hitachi and its digital infrastructure and solutions subsidiary Hitachi Vantara has announced that Hitachi was named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms based on Gartner Inc.’s evaluation of the company and its Lumada IoT software. Hitachi also received the highest placement in the 2020 Leaders quadrant for ability to execute. The company had previously been positioned in the Visionaries quadrant for the past two years.

“Hitachi is thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms, which we feel is a positive testimony to our multi-year effort and investment in Lumada technology, solutions and services,” said Brad Surak, president, Digital Solutions, Hitachi Vantara. “Lumada enables data-driven innovations that connect people, products, and processes for industrial transformation. Today our clients are deploying Lumada in complex industrial environments as a key enabler of their digitalization strategies.”

“Lumada acts as an engine for Hitachi’s long-term growth strategy to deliver technology and services that create new value from data and improve business and society,” said Hiroyuki Kumazaki, Chief Lumada Business Officer, Services & Platforms Business Unit, Hitachi, Ltd.

“We are very proud of the Hitachi team for continuing to expand the Lumada portfolio to serve more customer cases that help our clients. We believe Hitachi’s Leader position demonstrates that our digital solutions are gaining traction and delivering value in a growing industry.”

Lumada Data and Edge Services provide a highly flexible, intelligent and composable software foundation to accelerate IoT solution creation for customers. It also powers Hitachi Vantara’s growing portfolio of industry solutions. Its portable architecture makes it ideal for use on premises, in the cloud and in hybrid environments, and it supports industrial IoT deployments.

Ideal for enterprise-grade data management, Lumada combines the power of artificial intelligence (AI), advanced analytics and intelligent Digital Twins to streamline and simplify management of connected business and industrial assets. This helps to increase asset utilization and accelerates the time to value of industrial IoT initiatives, driving faster time to actionable insights and high-value business outcomes for industrial and enterprise clients. Outcomes include increased operational efficiencies and cost savings, enhanced operational safety and reliability, improved asset utilization, performance management and product quality, and the creation of new business models.

Clients looking to further accelerate the time to value of their industrial IoT initiatives with Lumada will also benefit from proven solution cores and co-creation services engagements with Hitachi, which taps them into Hitachi’s expansive industrial, operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) expertise to create customized IoT solutions tailored to their unique requirements.

Wenco International Mining Systems, a subsidiary of Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., has demonstrated success supporting such customers with Lumada components and solutions.

“Clients have told us that the future of mining depends on standards-based interoperability of systems and the ability to extract actionable insights from data to maximize asset availability and productivity,” said Andrew Pyne, CEO, Wenco. “Hitachi is uniquely able to leverage its many decades of experience in operational technologies such as mining, manufacturing, transportation and energy with the industry-leading machine learning and data analytics of the Lumada portfolio. This helps clients modernize their operations through open systems, data intelligence, digitalization and material movement automation that are shaping the mining industry in the digital age.”