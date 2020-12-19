Horticulture Department organizes farmers’ awareness programme at Badolla

Udhampur : A day long farmers’ awareness cum training programme was today organized by Horticulture Department Udhampur here at Badolla Nursery, Udhampur under ATMA 2020-21 scheme.

As many as 57 farmers, including women farmers participated in the training programme.

The Chief Horticulture Officer, Udhampur, Salil Kumar Gupta interacted with the farmers and gave detailed information of Government schemes. He exhorted upon the farmers to avail the maximum benefits of various schemes under implementation by the Department of Horticulture.

During the event, women participants evinced keen interest in the training programme and demanded for training on fruit and vegetable preservation.

District Level Subject Matter Specialist, Raivati Raman Sharma gave technical training on grafting, pruning and other aspects of Horticulture activities. Horticulture Development Officer, Udhampur Ravinder Kumar conducted the proceeding of the programme.