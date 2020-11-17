ICAI Opening of ICAI Representative office in Leh

Leh: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India. During more than seven decades of its existence, ICAI has always been proactively supporting all endeavors of the Government as a part of its role in aiding towards better governance.

As a committed and continued True Partner in Nation Building, the Institute today opened a representative office of the ICAI in Eliezer Joldan Memorial College, Leh, Capital of Union Territory of Ladakh. This initiative will aid in Development of the newly formed Union Territory by extending support to Government initiatives besides spreading knowledge in the field of accountancy and facilitating services to the upcoming and existing members and students. Shri Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member of Parliament, Ladakh Parliamentary Constituency e-inaugurated the ICAI Representative Office today on November 17, 2020.

In the times to come, this office will facilitate:

Grant of 75% waiver in the registration fee for the Students pursuing Chartered Accountancy course from the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Delivery of specialised courses/training programmes for the Government Officials.

Providing services to the Citizens, Members and Students in the Union Territory of Ladakh at their doorstep and, in turn, would encourage more number of Students from the UT to pursue the professional education of Chartered Accountancy Course.

Will act as a facilitation centre to spread awareness about Chartered Accountancy Course as a tool for social empowerment and thus empower the youth through skill development providing much needed professional employment opportunities to equip them to be a part of the mainstream/ economy.

Opening of Examination Centre

Providing facility of Reading Rooms

In his address, Shri Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said, “The waiver of 75% Fee for Chartered Accountancy course by the Council of ICAI will be the biggest motivating factor for students of Ladakh to join this prestigious course. Creation of more Chartered Accountants in Ladakh will play a very positive role in Financial and Commercial development of Ladakh”

CA.Atul Kumar Gupta, President , ICAI said, “The ICAI Office in Leh will act as a centre to spread awareness about Chartered Accountancy Course as a tool for Social empowerment and provide much needed professional employment opportunities to the local youth. With the opening up of the representative office, the CA course, one among the most economical courses will be accessible to the interested candidates at their doorstep and thus empower the youth through skill development and will also equip them to be a part of the mainstream economy” .

During the e-inauguration ceremony, the President, Vice-President, Acting Secretary and few Central Council Members were present.