IIIT Naya Raipur hosts its 3rd Industry Academia Meet Online; Bridges gap between industry and academic communities

Raipur: Leading educational institution International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh, today hosted its third online Industry-Academia Meet (IAM), which witnessed the participation of representatives from top industries of the country along with faculties, staff and students of IIIT-NR. The event was organized to bridge the gap between industry and academic community.

The event was reminiscent of its earlier two versions in-spite-of the situation created by the pandemic, with the only difference that this year’s event was conducted online, honoring the prevailing restrictions imposed due to COVID-19. In his inaugural address, Dr. Pradeep K. Sinha, Vice Chancellor and Director, IIIT-Naya Raipur, welcomed all the esteemed guests, faculty and students to the event. Dr. Sinha talked about how conducting IAM has helped the institute in improving its curriculum, establishing state-of-the-art labs and presenting the skills and talent of our students before the industry, thereby preparing the students in becoming industry-ready. He further added that the conduct of this annual event has resulted in achieving 100% placements of its 1st and 2nd batch students, inspite of being a new institute.

The online meet saw 16 projects from the students that really attracted the attention of the experts from top companies of India which included Dr. Guruprasad A.S., R&D Head, Sensor and instrumentation, Engineering Agriculture, Bosch India, Mr. Indranil Aditya, Senior Product Manager, Microsoft, Mr. Sudarshan Warale, Head- IoT Practices, Xoriant, Mr. Naveen Setia, Director of Business Intelligence & Analytics, Goibibo, Mr. Jigar Halani, Director- Solution Architect & Engg., NVIDIA, Mr. Suman Roy , Director, Data Science R&D, Optum Global Solutions (UHG), Mr. Debojyoti Choudhuri, Associate General Manager, HCL Technologies and Mr. Shiv Narain, Technical Manager, Central Electronics Limited. In addition to judging the presented projects for awards, the industry experts gave their valuable suggestions and feedback, which were of great use for all students who are planning a career in industry. The students were able to gather valuable insights on the quality of their finished work, oral presentations as well as the working prototypes.

Dr. Punya Prasanna Paltani, Dean (R&D), said that the projects were based on the cutting edge engineering technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Internet of Things, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Signal Processing and VLSI Design. He added that events like this do not happen overnight and that months of preparation goes into successful execution of such events. Dr. Amit Kumar Agrawal, Training and Career Cell In-charge, briefed about the role of IAM 2020 in career planning and career advancement of the students.

The theme of the event ‘Technology Showcase Challenge’ was elaborated in various measures and adequately exemplified by the talk given by all the industry representatives in the section ‘Technology Driven Career Opportunities’ of the event. The eminent speakers discussed in detail the various directions today’s engineers should follow to explore the diverse disciplines of technology-oriented careers. Mr. Jigar Halani, Director-Solution Architect & Engg, NVIDIA said, “Must say that your faculties do have excellent vision and up-to date industry knowledge, reflection of the same was in students work”. Mr. Shiv Narain, Technical Manager, Central Electronics Limited added, “It was a great pleasure to be a jury member in IAM2020. It was a good interactive session and the students presented real life problems in their projects and these students can be assets for the industry. And I would congratulate all IIIT-NR members for making the institute technological driven and Multi-disciplinary”. Mr. Debojyoti Choudhuri, said the project work presented by the students is really of high standards and they have done a great job. He further added that IIIT-NR students have shown that they are industry ready.