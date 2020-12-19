IIMB Podcast: ‘Communication for Leaders during a Crisis’

Bangalore: The Communications Office and the Student Media Cell of IIM Bangalore launched the IIMB Podcast Series on July 12th, 2020. The Podcast series is a platform to discuss the latest business, economic, management, and social issues that matter. It runs twice a month – on the second and fourth Sunday –and has the IIM Bangalore community, including but not limited to the faculty members, alumni and students, providing their insights and perspectives on contemporary topics and issues.

The twelfth episode of the series, releasing on December 27th, will feature a conversation with Dr. Rakesh Godhwani, author and adjunct faculty at IIMB. He explains why effective communication is an essential attribute for managers and leaders, how leaders use communication in times of crises, and how one can develop effective communication skills. He also how virtual workplaces have impacted communication styles.

Listen to the podcast on SoundCloud: https://bit.ly/3g4TNP9

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3hFSoiC

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/30RVbOV

Google Podcasts: https://bit.ly/39BvOos