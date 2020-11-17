IIMB’s One-Year MBA to host Business Conclave on Nov 22

The IIMB Business Conclave 2020, hosted by students of the one-year full-time MBA – the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) of IIM Bangalore, will be held online on November 22 (Sunday) 2020, 9.30 am onwards.

For registrations, go to: https://www.iimb.ac.in/ business-conclave-2020/

The Business Conclave provides a platform for discussions on pertinent new age topics. The event attracts CXOs, strategists, technology evangelists, thought leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals pioneering change to come together to analyse real-world business scenarios, deliberate on their social impact and stimulate meaningful discussions. The conclave gives inquisitive minds an opportunity to interact with and get inspired by these leaders.

This year’s theme, ‘Learn, Unlearn, Adapt, Repeat’, is particularly important with social, economic, geo-political and market dynamics changing every day. Businesses are having to reimagine their processes, ways of working, and sometimes even their offerings. Disruption is therefore no longer the exception; it is the norm. Companies today need to emerge as robust functioning bodies, that can sustain and traverse through uncertainty in pursuit of longevity by futureproofing themselves. Companies are being forced to learn new ways, unlearn the old ways, adapt to the circumstances, and repeat these processes when faced with new challenges.

The keynote speech at the 2020 edition of the IIMB Business Conclave will be delivered by Lt Gen (Dr) Madhuri Kanitkar, AVSM VSM, Deputy Chief Integrated Defence Staff (Medical). Other distinguished speakers include Viral Acharya, Former Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, Kulin Lalbhai, Executive Director, Arvind Ltd., B. Srinivasan, MD, Vikatan, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, National Award winning director and producer.

There are two panel discussions on ‘Supply Chain Disruptions and Changing Consumer Preferences and Evolving Business Models. The panels feature industry leaders such as Sonny Kunnakkat, MD, Worldwide Ops, Applied Materials, Ushasri TS, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Manhattan Partners, KK Mishra, Director, Railways Ministry of India, Rashmi Shukla, Business Head, Jaypore, Siva Ganapathi, MD, Gokaldas Exports, and Manisha Seewal, Group CMO & CEO, Carro, Jualo.com.